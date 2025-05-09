Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a family was injured in a Pakistani drone attack in Punjabi's Firozpur. This is the second day of Pakistan's foiled attacks at Punjab and other regions of India.

Three people were injured, and were rushed to hospital, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, according to ANI.

"We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," says Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP Ferozepur, Punjab, on a family who got injured in Pakistani drone attack



Video: ANI

Meanwhile in Pathankot, red streaks seen and explosions can be heard in Pathankot as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones.

Moreover, blackout was observed in Pathankot after foiled Pakistan's attacks.

On Thursday, Pakistani drones were intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, air sirens were heard in and a complete blackout was enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab.

India has said that military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur was targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. India confirmed that there are no losses and the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces.