Indo Wings unveils world’s most advanced agricultural drone technology

By creating the nation’s most sophisticated drone in 2020, Indo Wings, one of India’s top drone manufacturing companies, has put India in the limelight. Once again exceeding its own expectations, the company has developed one of the most advanced agricultural drones that will help small-scale farmers and agriculture businesses in 2022. Paras Jian, CEO of the company, is a strong supporter of innovation. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was present when Indo Wings were introduced at the Drone International Expo in New Delhi. The drone uses unique CCMS spraying technology to provide 360-degree leaf coverage. The drone has the potential for ultra-wide-eyed cameras to react to objects in real-time as a human would.

During the launch, the CEO said, "Our world-class manufacturing unit located in Noida, serves as the gateway to India for Global drone companies, also we master the drone technology and develop generation 4 products to serve the demands of the nation," ANI reported.

Additionally, it has 90-degree changeable terrain following capability, obstacle avoidance technology, and radar sensors. Moreover, even in the most complicated surroundings, its AI system eliminates the need for a survey or a 3D model. Lastly, its vision-based navigation system ensures that the drone will continue to fly for 2 minutes even if communications are lost in a distant area. This drone’s features and 20L spraying techniques are essential for India’s mountainous and steep environment.

It’s a marvel for spraying exported goods like apples, grapes, oranges, and mangoes as well as crops, citrus fields, and other agricultural commodities.

Indo Wings has demonstrated its ability to stay on top of its game while advancing its technology and innovation.

