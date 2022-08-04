Kerala man on 3,511 kilometres skateboarding trip, meets tragic end in a hit and run accident

A Kerala youth who was travelling 3,511 kilometres on skateboards from Kanyakumari to Kashmir perished tragically in a hit-and-run accident. 31-year-old Anas Hajas had undertaken the trip to raise awareness about skateboarding and had planned further trips to Bhutan, Nepal, and Cambodia after completing this leg of the journey. He was on his way from Pinjore in Panchkula to Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh when the accident took place.



Indian Express quoted Investigation officer Ram Karan of Pinjore police station as saying “He was on his skateboard when a truck hit him from the back and fled the spot. Some locals, however, noted the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police. Hajas was taken to the neighbouring Kalka Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Hajas was a native of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on May 29. He had posted a video posted by him, just a few days before the tragic accident, with the caption "Now I’ve reached a place named Kurukshethra which is in the state of Hariyana."

"I’ve crossed 9 states to reach here, it’s been 2 months and crossed 2800kms since I began my journey."

The accident occurred just a few days before his anticipated arrival at his destination. After 64 days of the journey, he was only 600 kilometres from his destination: Kashmir.

According to Indian Express, in a video posted on July 30 by a local village group on social media, Hajas said:

"It may take another 15 days to reach Kashmir. These days, I am skating only 40 to 50 km a day. So far, everything has been safe. Thanks everyone."

As per reports, police in Pinjore have filed an FIR under sections 304 A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies)

