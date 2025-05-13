Published: May 13, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:17 IST

India is preparing to present its case at the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee, aiming to officially list The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. This move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, which left 26 civilians dead and further strained India-Pakistan ties.

A special Indian delegation will attend the 1267 Committee meeting with what officials call fresh evidence showing Pakistan’s backing for terror groups. This new dossier will underline TRF’s role in the Pahalgam attack and link the outfit to wider terror activity backed by Pakistan.

TRF, believed to be a proxy for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has so far avoided UN sanctions, mainly due to opposition from Pakistan its support from China. Both countries have repeatedly blocked proposals targeting TRF, despite mounting evidence of its involvement in terrorist incidents in India.

India hopes the latest push, backed by concrete proof, will sway the committee.

The 1267 Committee, also known as the ISIS and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, was formed under a UN resolution in 1999. It was originally focused on Al-Qaeda and the Taliban but has since been updated to address threats from ISIS and related groups. Key updates to the resolution were made in 2011 and 2015.

The committee is made up of all 15 members of the UNSC, including permanent and rotating members like Pakistan. It plays a central role in enforcing sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargo on people and groups linked to terrorism .

The 1267 list is effectively a global watchlist of sanctioned terrorists. It includes many Pakistani nationals and residents, reflecting long-standing concerns about the country’s role in harbouring terror groups.

For a name to be added to this list, any UN member state can propose it , but the process requires consensus. If even one member objects within five working days, the listing is blocked. Members can also delay the decision by placing a “technical hold” while they request more details.

To be listed, the proposal must clearly demonstrate that the individual or group was involved in planning, funding, or carrying out acts of terrorism tied to ISIS, Al-Qaeda, or any of their affiliates.

Once submitted, if no country objects within five days, the listing goes through. If there is an objection or a hold, the matter stays pending for up to six months. The hold can be extended by three more months if needed. If there is no final objection by the end of this period, the listing is approved.