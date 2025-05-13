PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: After April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, which led to India launching "Operation Sindoor". India on May 7 attacked terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
However, after holding talks, India-Pakistan reached a ceasefire on Saturday. But, Pakistan again provoked India and violated the ceasefire multiple times across the LoC and International border for two consecutive days.
PM Modi on Monday addressed the nation, for the first time after the launch of Operation Sindoor, and stressed that India's patience has limits when it comes to cross-border terrorism. He added, “Terror and talks cannot go together and water and blood cannot flow together.”
Today, PM Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.
In a big message to Pakistan, India's surface-to-air missile S-400 were seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase.
He was also briefed by Air Force personnel and interacted with the brave Jawans. PM Narendra Modi's speech at the Adampur Air Base will be broadcast at 3:30 pm today.
-
May 13, 2025 16:28 IST
PM Modi LIVE: 'Within 20-25 minutes, you hit the pinpoint target': PM Modi lauds Indian Armed Forces
"...Our Air Force targeted the terror bases deep inside Pakistan. Within 20-25 minutes, you hit the pinpoint targets across the border. It can only be done by a modern technology professional force," PM Modi said.
-
May 13, 2025 16:27 IST
PM Modi LIVE: 'We will enter terrorists' homes, and kill them': PM Modi warns terrorists, says wont let them escape
PM Modi warned terrorists, "...Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge...(The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying).
PM Modi says, "...Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge..."— WION (@WIONews) May 13, 2025
He added, The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying.
(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/EuQVWPmIMS
-
May 13, 2025 16:17 IST
PM Modi LIVE: 'A strong defence cover has become the identity of India': PM Modi
PM Modi lauded India's defence cover, saying that it has become the identity of India. He further praised the Indian Army.
"Besides manpower, the coordination of machine in #OperationSindoor was also fantastic. Be it India's traditional air defence system which has witnessed several battles or our Made in India platforms like Akash - all of these have been given unprecedented strength modern and capable defence system like S-400. A strong defence cover has become the identity of India. Despite all the attempts of Pakistan, be it our air base or other defence infrastructure - all of these were not impacted at all. The credit goes to all of you. I am proud of all of you," he said.
-
May 13, 2025 16:14 IST
PM Modi LIVE: 'When our missiles reach target, enemy hears Bharat Mata ki Jai': PM Modi praises IAF
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) interacted with brave air warriors and soldiers at the Adampur Airbase.
Read the full story HERE.
-
May 13, 2025 16:00 IST
PM Modi LIVE: 'You attacked them from the front and killed them': PM Modi praises Indian Army
"You attacked them from the front and killed them. You destroyed all the big bases of terrorism. 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. More than 100 terrorists died...," PM Modi said, praising Indian Armed Forces.
-
May 13, 2025 15:57 IST
PM Modi LIVE: 'No such place in Pak where terrorists can sit, breathe in peace': PM Modi
The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying. There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace..."
-
May 13, 2025 15:53 IST
PM Modi Live: 'If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply', warns PM Modi
PM Modi on Tuesday warned that if another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply - a solid reply.
"India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply - a solid reply. We saw this during surgical strike, during air strike. Now, OperationSindoor is India's new normal. Like I said yesterday, India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our condition, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting government and terror masterminds as separate entities. The world too is going ahead by understanding India's new form, its new system," he said.
-
May 13, 2025 15:47 IST
PM Modi Live: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai is the resolve of every soldier', says PM Modi
"Bharat Mata ki Jai is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. It is the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country."
-
May 13, 2025 15:46 IST
PM Modi Live: 'Pakistan's drone and missiles failed before our capable air defence': PM Modi lauds IAF jawans
"Pakistan's drone, their UAVs, aircraft and missiles - all of those failed before our capable air defence. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of all air bases of the country and every air warrior of the Indian Air Force. You have done a really fantastic job," PM Modi said.
-
May 13, 2025 15:45 IST
PM Modi Live: 'When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', PM Modi says
At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi says, "When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian's mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you..."
-
May 13, 2025 15:37 IST
PM Modi Live: Pakistan nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated along with terrorist camps, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated."
-
May 13, 2025 15:34 IST
PM Modi Live: PM Modi interacts with air warriors and IAF soldiers at Adampur Air Base
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing air warriors and IAF soldiers at Adampur Airbase as he meets the air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.