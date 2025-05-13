PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: After April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, which led to India launching "Operation Sindoor". India on May 7 attacked terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, after holding talks, India-Pakistan reached a ceasefire on Saturday. But, Pakistan again provoked India and violated the ceasefire multiple times across the LoC and International border for two consecutive days.

PM Modi on Monday addressed the nation, for the first time after the launch of Operation Sindoor, and stressed that India's patience has limits when it comes to cross-border terrorism. He added, “Terror and talks cannot go together and water and blood cannot flow together.”

Today, PM Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

In a big message to Pakistan, India's surface-to-air missile S-400 were seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase.

He was also briefed by Air Force personnel and interacted with the brave Jawans. PM Narendra Modi's speech at the Adampur Air Base will be broadcast at 3:30 pm today.