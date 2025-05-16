Published: May 16, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 11:59 IST

During his visit to Bhuj to meet the brave soldiers, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Operation Sindoor is not over yet, this was only the trailor."

During his visit to Bhuj to meet the brave soldiers, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Operation Sindoor is not over yet, this was only the trailor." He emphasized on the fact that 'the fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but a part of national defence doctrine.'

He affirmed, "We will end this proxy and hybrid warfare from its roots."

Thumping his chest with pride, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The time an average person takes to lap up his/her breakfast is the time you took to finish targets on the enemy's soil."

Singh highlighted the significance of the place, he said, " Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here."



Singh said, "I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country."

"India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan," Singh added.



" Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor, has made all Indians proud - whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."



Operation Sindoor was India's answer to terrorism, and it was a 'compulsion', as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in his first address to the nation after the launch of the operation.