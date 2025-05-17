Published: May 17, 2025, 16:38 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 16:38 IST

A travel blogger from Hisar, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The case has brought to light her links with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a Pakistani official working at the High Commission in New Delhi.

The accused, Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel Travel With Jo, was charged under the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She has been remanded to police custody for five days following her confession.

According to the FIR filed at Hisar’s Civil Lines police station, Malhotra met Ehsan-ur-Rahim during a 2023 visit to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Identified as a staffer there, Rahim, alias Danish, allegedly acted as her handler with Pakistani intelligence.

The FIR says, “The woman revealed that she remained in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and during her Pakistan visit in 2023, she met Ali Ehwan, who ensured my staying and travelling in Pakistan. Ehwan introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officials, where she also met with Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.”

On 13 May 2025, the Indian government declared Rahim persona non grata and expelled him. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that a formal protest had been lodged with the Pakistan High Commission.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours,” read the MEA statement.

A video posted by Malhotra on 30 March last year shows her close relationship with Rahim. In the video, recorded during an Iftar party at the Pakistan High Commission, she is seen warmly interacting with Rahim and his wife.

Rahim was seen introducing her to his wife, after which they talked about Pakistan Day celebrations. “I am very happy after getting such a grand welcome and these arrangements,” Malhotra said in the video, to which Rahim responded, “This is how Pakistanis are.”

Malhotra was also seen inviting Rahim and his wife to her home in Hisar. “Come see the hospitality in our village. It’s very similar,” she told them.

Throughout the video, Malhotra says that she is eager to visit Pakistan. She asked several attendees whether they had been to the country, adding, “I want to go, too,” and “Hopefully I will get a visa, we’ll go together.”