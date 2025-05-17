'Danger for humanity': Owaisi slams Pakistan’s Islamic image as he joins Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries
Published: May 17, 2025, 11:41 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:41 IST
Story highlights
India news: Owaisi said India must expose Pakistan’s real agenda. “India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," the AIMIM leader said.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the Indian government's all-party delegations to foreign countries after India’s recent Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan
Owaisi said India must expose Pakistan’s real agenda. “India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This began during the time of (former Pakistan President) Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and we need to tell the world about this and also about the Kandahar plane hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2001 Parliament attacks, the Uri and Pathankot incidents, the killing of seven tourists in Reasi, and Pahalgam. This is a danger for humanity,” Owaisi told PTI.
Taking aim at Pakistan’s attempts to present itself as a religious leader, he said, “Pakistan is trying to project itself as an Islamic country, but India also has nearly 20 crore Muslims.” He called such claims "bakwas" and added, “We need to tell (theworld) about this as well.”
Owaisi also stated he wasn’t yet informed which group he would be part of or who would lead it, but stressed, “We need to put forth India's story.”
Supriya Sule, MP from Baramati and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar), has also joined the delegation. She expressed gratitude for the nomination and pledged to represent India’s stand against terrorism on the international stage.
In a message shared on X, she said, “I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the Ministry of External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the people of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India’s united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism.”