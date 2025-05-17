Published: May 17, 2025, 11:41 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:41 IST

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the Indian government's all-party delegations to foreign countries after India’s recent Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan

Owaisi said India must expose Pakistan’s real agenda. “India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This began during the time of (former Pakistan President) Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and we need to tell the world about this and also about the Kandahar plane hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2001 Parliament attacks, the Uri and Pathankot incidents, the killing of seven tourists in Reasi, and Pahalgam. This is a danger for humanity,” Owaisi told PTI.

Taking aim at Pakistan’s attempts to present itself as a religious leader, he said, “Pakistan is trying to project itself as an Islamic country, but India also has nearly 20 crore Muslims.” He called such claims "bakwas" and added, “We need to tell (the world) about this as well.”

Owaisi also stated he wasn’t yet informed which group he would be part of or who would lead it, but stressed, “We need to put forth India's story.”

Supriya Sule, MP from Baramati and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar), has also joined the delegation. She expressed gratitude for the nomination and pledged to represent India’s stand against terrorism on the international stage .