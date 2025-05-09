As India successfully repelled Pakistan’s strikes across Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on Thursday (May 08) night, reports emerged that Islamabad may have deployed its F-16 fighter jets during the attack.

There were even unconfirmed claims that at least one Pakistani jet was downed and a pilot captured. This has once again brought into question whether Pakistan is allowed to use its F-16 fleet against India at all.

What controls Pakistan’s use of F-16s?

The F-16s in Pakistan’s fleet come from the United States, which has placed strict conditions on how these aircraft can be used. These fighter jets were sold under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. Every such sale comes with an End-Use Monitoring (EUM) agreement, meaning Pakistan cannot freely use or modify the jets without approval.

There are also embedded US teams on the ground in Pakistan, part of programmes like Golden Sentry and Blue Lantern, whose job is to ensure American technology is not misused. These teams monitor the deployment of jets and weapons around the clock.

What are the official rules?

Under these agreements, Pakistan is barred from using F-16s or US-made weapons like the AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles in conventional warfare unless Washington explicitly approves.

The aircraft are to be used only in counterterrorism missions, typically in Pakistan’s western tribal regions, and not in direct state-to-state conflict.

So, while US documents don’t name India specifically, there is a clear understanding: F-16s are not meant to be used against India in war-like situations.

What happened in 2019?

This isn’t the first time questions have been raised. After the 2019 Balakot air strikes, US officials accused Pakistan of breaking its F-16 agreement. In Dec 2019, media reports (citing leaked documents) revealed a U.S. letter of reprimand sent in August 2019 to PAF Chief ACM Mujahid Khan, warning Islamabad it risked “jeopardising [our] shared security” by moving F-16s to unauthorised bases. That letter was a rare public rebuke, showing just how seriously Washington views any misuse of these jets.

What happens if Pakistan breaks the rules?

If Pakistan misuses the F-16s again, the US can cut off support or suspend agreements. Since the jets require regular maintenance and parts from American suppliers, such a move would affect the operational readiness of Pakistan’s fleet.

Also, Congressional pressure in Washington has been building for stricter oversight. This makes it harder for Pakistan to justify the use of F-16s in a scenario like the current conflict with India.

What’s the US position now?

The US government has not formally banned Pakistan from using F-16s against India, but it has made its expectations clear. As recently as 2022, the US justified continued F-16 support for Pakistan by calling it a “counterterrorism partner,” not a frontline force in conventional wars. The focus remains on fighting insurgents.

How many F-16s does Pakistan have?

As of 2025, Pakistan’s Air Force has around 75–80 F-16s in service, most of them operational, but their usage remains under a strict American watch.