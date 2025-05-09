Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday (May 8) evening as Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on several Indian states.

The targets included parts of Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Indian defence systems swiftly responded, intercepting the attack, but the situation triggered emergency protocols across multiple regions.

Explosions and shelling reported in Jammu and Punjab

Following Jammu, loud explosions were reported in Punjab, including Pathankot, and in parts of Kupwara and nearby sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple Indian cities put under BLACKOUT

In response, authorities enforced complete blackouts across several Indian cities.

Punjab’s cities including Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar , Chandigarh, Mohali, were plunged into darkness as a security measure .

In Jammu and Kashmir , blackouts were enforced in Udhampur, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, and Samba. Sirens were heard blaring across these regions, signalling high alert.

In Rajasthan , cities like Jaisalmer , Jodhpur, and Barmer also saw total blackouts.

News agency ANI reported that Bhuj, located in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, also experienced a full blackout.

Security beefed up in Delhi

Security was beefed up across the national capital. At India Gate, police asked civilians to vacate the area, and traffic was regulated around the war memorial.

As part of emergency protocols, the Delhi government issued a strict circular, putting civil services on full standby.

The circular read, “In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders.”