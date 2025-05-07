Indian tri-services launched Operation Sindoor, which carried out precision strikes in Pakistan, where nine locations were targeted. This came in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

On Wednesday (May 6) as India's Ministry of Defence confirmed the launch of the operation, the international community was watching the escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

US President reacts

Donald Trump reacted to India's strikes on Pakistan, "It's a shame. We just heard about it, they've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly."

Reaction from UAE Dy PM, Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on 'India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace.'

Republic of Panama issues statement

Condemning the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Panama offered condolences to the kin of victims. The statement read: "Our deepest condolences go out to the victims, the injured, and their families. The Republic of Panama stands in solidarity with India in this tragic loss and in the ongoing fight against terrorism."

US Congressman reacts

Congressman Shri Thanedar condemned the horrific Pahalgam attack, in J&K, "Today, India struck terrorist infrastructure following the horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 28 innocent civilians and injured more than 20 others."



He added, "Terrorism cannot be tolerated, and it cannot go unanswered. India has the right to defend its people, and I stand firmly with our ally in its efforts to dismantle these extremist networks. The United States should always stand with our allies against terrorism. This is a time for deeper U.S.-India cooperation to confront shared threats, protect innocent lives, and defend the principles of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom."

Israel's ambassador to India says...

After the launch of Operation Sindoor, Reuven Azar, the Israeli envoy, tweeted, "Israel supports India’s right to self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

