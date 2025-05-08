After a total blackout was enforced in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan amid drone and missile attacks by Pakistan on Thursday, a complete blackout was enforced in the border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat too, reported news agency PTI.

The towns of Bhuj, Nalia, Nakhatrana and Gandhidham in Kutch district have been put under total blackout to avoid any offensive by Pakistan, reported the agency.

Villages in bordring Suigam taluka of Banaskantha district have also been put under total blackout.

Blackout in Rajasthan and Punjab, explosions heard

A complete blackout was also been enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. Explosions could be heard, and flashes in the sky were seen.

As per news agency ANI, blackout was enforced in Barmer and Jaisalmer as well as in Amritsar.

Jammu targeted with missiles and drones by Pakistan

Shortly before 9 pm, Jammu was targeted with missiles and drones. Loud explosions were heard from the city followed by sirens and a blackout. Border areas of Samba and Poonch are also under heavy shelling.

Videos captured by locals on their mobile phones show lights streaking across the sky amid complete blackout.

Operation Sindoor by India

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 from 1.05 am to 1.30 am. Briefing the country on the operation, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.