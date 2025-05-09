As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, India Gate has been evacuated in New Delhi as security beefed up after India foiled Pakistan drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Advertisment

The authorities have directed everyone to not stop around the monument or around.

India Gate is being completely evacuated and no one is allowed to stop or remain around#IndiaGate #IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/NRvEPEmSSu — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab with drones. Explosions and fire like sounds were heard in Channi area of Jammu. Following which, the blackout was seen in the city.

Advertisment

Pakistani drones were intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, air sirens were heard in and a complete blackout was enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. India has said that the military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones.

Also read: IPL 2025: What happens to KKR's Playoffs chances if Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in Dharamsala?

The Delhi government has directed that no leave will be granted to the personnel of the national capital's government.

Advertisment

In a circular shared, the Delhi government stressed that as the national capital prepares for the emergency response system, no leaves will be granted till further orders.

"In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders," the circular read.

Following the attack, multiple airports across northern India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, would temporarily remain closed till May 10 due to restrictions.

Also read: Indo-Pak war | Leaves cancelled for Delhi govt employees as national capital prepares for emergency response system

India's Defence Ministry posted on X, assuring that India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported," the statement read.

Also read: Are schools open tomorrow in India? Check for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Punjab, J&K and others