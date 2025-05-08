Delhi Capitals are all set to play against Punjab Kings as they both look to book their place in the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The contest on Wednesday (May 8) in Dharamsala will have bearings on the Playoff scenarios of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Punjab. So what happens if Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in Dharamsala?

Advertisment

Will KKR get knocked out of IPL 2025?

If Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings, it could spell the end of the road for KKR in IPL 2025. The result would mean, Punjab Kings (15 points with 2 matches remaining), Delhi Capitals (15 points with 2 matches remaining) and Mumbai Indians (14 points with 2 matches remaining) will fight for a place in the top four. Since the three teams are also playing head-to-head matches between them and KKR, with two matches could reach a maximum of 15 points, at least two teams from the trio will reach 16 or more points.

KKR’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday proved vital as they could reach a maximum of 15 points, even if they win against SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB).

Advertisment

On the contrary, a defeat in either of those matches will spell the end of the road for KKR in the IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, will also have to win their remaining three matches to stand any chance of reaching the Playoffs in the IPL 2025.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket

Advertisment

What next for KKR?

KKR will need Punjab Kings to win all their matches, including beating Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the head-to-head matches.

This means PBKS will finish in the top three, leaving Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow Super Giants scrambling for the fourth place. Since Mumbai and Delhi are facing each other in a head-to-head contest on Thursday (May 15), KKR will need the Capitals to win at the Wankhede Stadium. KKR will also need Lucknow Super Giants to lose at least one of their three matches.

If the above set of equations are achieved, then KKR and DC will finish on 15 points while Mumbai will end the league phase with 14 points. Lucknow will also end with 14 points or fewer, leaving Delhi and Kolkata scrambling for a place in the Playoffs.

In this case, NRR will play a vital role in sending either team to the IPL 2025 Playoffs.