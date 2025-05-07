India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The news came in after Rohit took to Instagram to make the announcement. The 38-year-old has already retired from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup win last year.
“Hello everyone, I would just like to share, I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format,” Rohit wrote.
More to follow