The tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan further after Pakistan targeted Jammu, Rajasthan and Punjab with drones on Thursday (May 8). India confirmed that there are no losses and the threat was neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces.

The government has declared a holiday tomorrow (May 9) for educational institutions in several states across India as a precautionary measure amid the tension between the two nations.

Here is the complete list of locations where a holiday has been announced:

Jammu and Kashmir: All schools across J&K will remain closed tomorrow on Friday (May 9), the education minister said.

Leh: All the government and private schools will remain closed for next 2 days.

Punjab: All Schools, Colleges, and Universities — Government, Private, and Aided — across the entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days.

Haryana: Schools will remain closed across Haryana, including Gurugram.

Rajasthan: Schools will remain closed in five bordering districts.

Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad have not yet announced a holiday or are conducting online classes. It is advisable to stay in touch with the respective school for the latest updates.