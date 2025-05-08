In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, multiple airports across northern India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, would temporarily remain closed till May 10 due to restrictions.
This comes in the aftermath of the Indian military's cross-border strikes code-named Operation Sindoor, in which nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.
In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.…
Akasa Air has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before departure due to heightened security protocols across India. In a tweet, the airline stated that travelers must carry valid government-approved photo ID for airport entry. Passengers will be allowed only one cabin bag weighing up to 7 kg, in addition to their checked luggage. In line with regulatory directives, all flyers will undergo secondary security screening before boarding.
Indigo airline tweeted saying, "In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation."
The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory for commuters following changes in airspace conditions. According to the advisory released on Wednesday, it said that several flights were affected due to changing airspace conditions.
''Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. For updated flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines or may visit our official website."
See list of airports shut down till 27 May as per reports:
Srinagar
Jammu
Leh
Amritsar
Ludhiana
Patiala
Bathinda
Halwara
Pathankot
Bhuntar
Shimla
Gaggal
Dharamshala
Jaisalmer
Kishangarh
Bikaner
Jodhpur
Mundra
Rajkot
Jamnagar
Porbandar
Kandla
Keshod
Bhuj
Hindon
Gwailor
Chandigarh
