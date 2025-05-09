Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply after Pakistan launched a drone and missile attack targeting several Indian cities. Indian defence systems swiftly responded, intercepting the attack.

After Pakistan's failed strikes on India since the night of May 8 a day after India's Operation Sindoor to avenge Pahalgam terror attacks, there have been unverified reports that that India shot down a Pakistani Air Force AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control Systems) aircraft, which was operating inside Punjab province in Pakistan.

This has created a lot of curiosity about AWACS. So what are AWACS?

What exactly are AWACS aircraft?

AWACS are specialised planes fitted with a large rotating radar dome on top. These aircraft serve as early warning systems in the sky, detecting threats from much farther away than ground-based radars.

Due to the Earth’s curvature, land-based systems can only see so far. AWACS bypass this by staying airborne, allowing them to track aircraft, missiles, and other threats across wide areas. They act as a force multiplier, offering command and control over air operations.

How many AWACS does Pakistan have?

Pakistan currently operates nine AWACS aircraft in total. In 2006, it bought four Saab-2000 Erieye planes from Sweden. In 2008, it followed up with an order for four ZDK-03 AWACS from China, although these were retired in 2024.

Pakistan added three more Erieye aircraft, one batch in 2017, and another in 2020. With the Chinese ZDK-03s no longer in service, if India shot down a Pakistani AWACS, it is to be a Saab-2000 Erieye.

