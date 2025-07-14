/Top 10 world news: Trump gives Ultimatum to Putin over Ukraine war; DGCA orders fuel control switch checks on select Boeing aircraft, and more

US President Donald Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on Monday, 14 July, and used the occasion to issue a strong warning to Russia. Speaking alongside Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump said the US would impose “very severe” tariffs on Russia unless a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine is reached within 50 days.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (July 14 instructed Indian carriers to inspect fuel control switches of Boeing planes, including the B787 Dreamliner and certain B737s. These planes are operated by airlines such as Air India Group, IndiGo and SpiceJet. The initial report on the June 12 crash Air India crash at Ahmedabad said that fuel to the engines was switched off when position of the fuel supply switch was moved from run to cutoff and then returned to run again. A few foreign airlines like Etihad have already started these checks on their Dreamliners.

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly prepared to testify before Congress about Jeffrey Epstein’s secret files, amid criticism against US Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daily Mail UK has reported.

Three top leaders of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were killed and several members injured in the Sagaiang region of Myanmar. The secessionist insurgent group alleged that its leaders were killed in drone attacks by the Indian Army, but the Defence PRO (Public Relations Officer) in Guwahati outrightly rejected the accusation.

As the prospects for an end to war with Russia becomes murkier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as Ukraine's new PM. Taking to X Zelensky wrote, "We are launching a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine. I have invited Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and to significantly upgrade its work."

The killing of tennis player Radhika Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana, has left the sporting world stunned. Radhika Yadav, 25, a national-level player and tennis coach, was shot dead by her father after a fight over her tennis academy. Radhika's father Deepak Yadav was sent to police custody for a day by a Gurugram court on Friday (July 11). He has confessed to the crime.

India can't do anything more to stop the execution of Nimisha Priya - the Kerala nurse who was sentenced to death by Yemen for killing a man who was harassing her - the Supreme Court was informed on Monday (July 14). "It is unfortunate. There is a point till which we can go. We have reached it," Attorney General R Venkataramani told the court. The 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' counsel also appeared to be lost; they informed Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta on Monday afternoon, "The only way is if the family (of the Yemeni man) agrees to accept the 'blood money' (i.e., financial compensation)."

A video of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Johnson can be seen dancing at the popular Taverna Anema e Core nightclub in Capri in Italy. His exuberance was caught in videos and pictures which were later shared on various social media platforms.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, who has delivered several cult classics, has taken a dig at the renowned music label T-Series. He has alleged that the series, which prefers only celebrity-driven content instead of quality music, has called out the music company and revealed that he has been underpaid for his films- Gulaal, Dev D, and Gangs of Wasseypur.