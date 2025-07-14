Three top leaders of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were killed and several members injured in the Sagaiang region of Myanmar. The secessionist insurgent group alleged that its leaders were killed in drone attacks by the Indian Army, but the Defence PRO (Public Relations Officer) in Guwahati outrightly rejected the accusation.

The banned group, headed by Paresh Baruah, issued multiple statements, claiming that its eastern headquarters in Myanmar had been targeted by the Indian Army with drones in the early hours, 19 cadres had been killed, and another 19 had been injured.

It said several mobile camps were targeted between 2 am and 4 am Sunday.

Ulfa (I), the anti-talks faction, seeks to establish a sovereign Assam through armed struggle and operates from multiple mobile camps in Myanmar, along the 1,600-kilometre border with India.

Internal rifts and the government’s engagement with the pro-talks faction have curtailed Ulfa (I)’s popularity and strength on the ground in Assam.

ULFA-I demands the inclusion of a demand for a sovereign Assam in any talks.

It claimed that the Indian Army used Israeli and French drones in the attacks on its leaders and cadre even though India does not operate any French drones.

ULFA-I said that the outfit’s self-proclaimed Lieutenant General Nayan Medhi (alias Nayan Asom), the chairman of Ulfa(I)’s so-called “lower council”, has been killed in an aerial attack. The group then issued another statement saying that fresh attacks were carried out during the funeral of Nayan Medhi, and self-styled Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom were killed.

“While the last rites of Nayan Asom were being carried out, missile attacks were carried out in which Ganesh Asom and Pradip Asom became martyrs and several officers, cadres and civilians sustained injuries,” read the statement, quoted by Northeast-based media outlets.

Indian Army denies charge

The Indian Army outrightly denied any knowledge of such an operation taking place in Myanmar or playing any role in it.

“There are no inputs with the Indian Army on such an operation,” said Colonel M.S. Rawat, the Defence PRO (Public Relations Officer) in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also has the home portfolio, also denied any role of state agencies in the incident. “Assam Police is not involved in this incident. There has been no strike from the soil of Assam,” reported Assamese news organisation Pratidin Time, citing CM Sarma.

He added that such operations, if conducted, are usually acknowledged by the armed forces. “More information is required on the matter. I think it will be clearer by evening,” news agency PTI cited Sarma as saying.

There was no independent confirmation of the attack or the deaths reported by Ulfa (I).

The Indian Army has not issued any statement beyond the denial of knowledge, and there has been no response from the Myanmar side as well.

