/DGCA orders fuel control switch checks on select Boeing aircraft by July 21

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (July 14 instructed Indian carriers to inspect fuel control switches of Boeing planes, including the B787 Dreamliner and certain B737s. These planes are operated by airlines such as Air India Group, IndiGo and SpiceJet. The initial report on the June 12 crash Air India crash at Ahmedabad said that fuel to the engines was switched off when position of the fuel supply switch was moved from run to cutoff and then returned to run again. A few foreign airlines like Etihad have already started these checks on their Dreamliners.

The DGCA order issued on Monday (July 14) says, "(US) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a 'special airworthiness information bulletin' (SAIB) on December 17, 2018, regarding the potential for disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on Boeing Company Model 717-200 airplanes; Model 737-700, -700C, -800, and -900ER series airplanes; Model 737-8 and -9 airplanes; Model 747-400, -400D, -400F, -8, and -8F series airplanes; Model 757-200, -200CB, -200PF, and -300 series airplanes; Model 767-200, -300,300F, -400ER, and -2C series airplanes; Model 787-8, -9, and-10 airplanes; Model MD-11 and MD-11F airplanes; and Model MD-90-30 airplanes."