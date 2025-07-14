/J&K CM breaks security barricades, jumps over fence to offer prayers at Martyrs' graveyard; BJP calls it political drama

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Monday (July 14) broke through four security barricades and also jumped over a fence to reach the Mazar-e-Shuhda at Naqashbandh Sahab in Srinagar's Nowhatta area. He was joined by his top leadership of the party Including National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah.

In a very dramatic way, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir reached the martyrs graveyard in Srinagar's downtown area. Omar Abdullah said, ''This is the physical grappling I was subjected to, but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact, these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha''.

This also became the first time Omar has confronted the centre directly. So far, he has always maintained a boundary but after today's incident he hit out at the LG Administration saying, “They claim this is a free country, but sometimes they think we are their slaves. We want to tell them we aren’t their slaves; we are slaves to our people,” Omar added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee also showed support to Omar Abdullah and said ''What is wrong in visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, but it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful''.

The Martyrs Day is of profound significance commemorating the sacrifice of 22 civilians who were killed during protests against the Dogra regime in 1931. Before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the day was officially recognised with state ceremonies and a public holiday. However, after the abrogation, the LG-led administration not only scrapped the holiday but also restricted access to the graveyard for political leaders on this particular day.

Most of the political leaders in the Valley had alleged that they have been put under house arrest or security is not allowing them to move out of their premises. The former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti took to social media and said, ''The day you accept our heroes as your own just as Kashmiris have embraced yours, from Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh that day, as Prime Minister Modi once said, the “dil ki doori” (distance of hearts) will truly end. When you lay siege to the Martyrs’ Graveyard, lock people in their homes to prevent them from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada, it speaks volumes. July 13th commemorates our martyrs who rose against tyranny, much like countless others across the country. They will always be our heroes."

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has also been criticised by some of the political parties and leaders for Monday's event. People's Conference Leader Sajad Lone said that, '' For a moment I was impressed. But now that you have given a ball-by-ball commentary of your so-called struggle in reaching the Martyrs Graveyard — I will bet my life. It was all scripted. I will still tell you. That the institution of Chief Minister is much bigger than the person of the incumbent Chief Minister. Please save this institution. Please step down. I will be the first person to follow you.''

''That a security person will try to grapple or stop a chief minister is a humiliation for all of us. Don’t set a precedence which others will have to follow. A precedent of humiliation. These choreographed events are too predictable. Stop insulting the intelligence of common Kashmiri. There are two King’s parties in Kashmir. One gets to have a dramatic access a day before 13 July and the second one gets access a day after 13 July. Truly magical," he added.