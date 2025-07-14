Exclusive | ‘A burst of sweetness and spontaneity’: Radhika Yadav’s friend shares heartfelt tribute

Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Gurugram on Thursday (July 10)
The killing of tennis player Radhika Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana, has left the sporting world stunned. Radhika Yadav, 25, a national-level player and tennis coach, was shot dead by her father after a fight over her tennis academy. Radhika's father Deepak Yadav was sent to police custody for a day by a Gurugram court on Friday (July 11). He has confessed to the crime.
Jennifer Luikham, a fellow tennis player shared heartfelt tribute for Radhika. Speaking to WION, she said, "“She was a burst of sweetness and spontaneity—full of life, always ready to try something new, live in the moment, and light up a room. Outgoing yet grounded, she made friends with ease, and in every moment, I saw the happiest version of her.”
“Though I didn’t know her personally, I knew of her. I’d seen her around on tour, and she always carried a happy, positive vibe. On court, she was an absolute fighter—focused, fearless, and full of spirit,” said a former ITF juniors player on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, Vishal Uppal, former Indian tennis player said, “It’s a shocking incident. I am sure more will be discovered on why this happened. No matter the findings, such an act is regressive and disgusting.”
Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot four times, the autopsy report has revealed after she was shot by her father in her Gurugram home. The FIR, however, indicated that Radhika Yadav was shot thrice. One of the bullets, as per the postmortem report, had a through-and-through type of path - entrance and exit - leaving wounds at two places, which could have caused the confusion. The autopsy has confirmed four total entry wounds.
Radhika Yadav was shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday after a dispute over not closing her tennis academy. Radhika was a tennis player at the state level. Deepak Yadav, was arrested on Thursday from his residence, has confessed to having killed his daughter. He told police that their household was well-to-do and Radhika did not need to manage the academy. But she did not pay heed to him and continued to do what she loved. Angered at this, he killed her in their residence.