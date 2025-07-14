/Ghislaine Maxwell ready to reveal ‘truth’ about Epstein client list? Epstein’s ex faces ‘do or die’ moment as Supreme Court appeal looms

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly prepared to testify before Congress about Jeffrey Epstein’s secret files, amid criticism against US Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daily Mail UK has reported.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking network, has appealed her conviction to the US Supreme Court. The DOJ’s response is due by July 14.

‘She would welcome the chance to tell her story’

A source close to Maxwell told Daily Mail that the 63-year-old former socialite is open to testifying before Congress. “She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” the source said. “She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

The source added, “Despite the rumours, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows.”

"This is a critical moment, a do or die moment. Ghislaine believes she has multiple grounds for appeal," the unnamed Department of Justice source added.

Why is Maxwell appealing?

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 for helping Epstein sexually abuse several underage girls over the span of a decade. She argues her prosecution violated a 2007 non-prosecution agreement granted to Epstein, which she claims should have protected her as well. She maintains that she is innocent and insists she should have never been charged.

Claims of missing footage, no ‘client list’ raise more questions

The Epstein scandal continues to cause political fallout. The DOJ recently claimed there is no ‘client list’ and that Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. But critics have pointed out that video footage from inside the jail is incomplete, with key minutes missing and no view of Epstein’s cell door.

This has fuelled conspiracy theories and angered Trump’s MAGA base, many of whom now accuse Pam Bondi of failing to keep her promise of transparency over the Epstein files.

Trump, Elon Musk respond to Epstein ‘cover-up’ claims

On Truth Social, Donald Trump hit back at Epstein-related allegations, writing, “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we not giving publicity to files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan and the losers and criminals of the Biden administration?”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has claimed the cover-up exists because Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files. However, a source close to Maxwell told Daily Mail this was a “false flag”, and that Trump had broken contact with Epstein early on.

No new prosecutions expected, DOJ says

The DOJ has also said it is unlikely anyone else will be prosecuted in relation to the Epstein case. That includes Prince Andrew, who settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of having sex with her while she was underage, a claim he has always denied. Giuffre died earlier this year in what has been described as suicide.