/'If we don’t have a deal in 50 days': Trump gives ULTIMATUM to Putin over Ukraine war: Here's what US president said

US President Donald Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on Monday, 14 July, and used the occasion to issue a strong warning to Russia. Speaking alongside Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump said the US would impose “very severe” tariffs on Russia unless a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine is reached within 50 days.

Trump calls it Biden’s war, not his

At the press conference, Trump distanced himself from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “It wasn’t my war. It was Biden’s war. It’s not my war. I’m trying to get you out of it,” he said. He added, “We’re gonna be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs that are about 100%, we call them secondary tariffs.”

Trump said he was “disappointed in President Putin” for not agreeing to a deal earlier, claiming, “I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there.”

Trump added that US tariffs would be “biting” and hit the Russian economy. He said, “I hope we don’t get to the point where we do, but I’ve been hearing so much talk. It’s all talk. It’s all talk, and then missiles go into Kyiv and kill 60 people. It’s got to stop. That’s got to stop.”

Trump's growing frustration with Putin

This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly criticised the Russian president. While Trump had earlier promised to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, more than four months into his presidency, there has been no breakthrough.

Last week, Trump said, “We get a lot of b**t thrown at us by Putin. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

Failed talks and Russian rejection

The Trump administration has held talks with both Ukraine and Russia in recent months and even brought them together for a round of discussions in Istanbul in May. While Ukraine has agreed to a proposed 30-day ceasefire, Russia rejected the offer, accusing Kyiv of planning to regroup and rearm during the break. Asked about whether he planned to retaliate, Trump said, “I wouldn’t be telling you. Don’t we want to have a little surprise?”

Tariff bill targets Russian exports

Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill that would allow the US to impose tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium. Russia remains a major energy exporter, with countries like China, India and Türkiye still purchasing its fossil fuels. Even some European nations continue buying Russianuranium.