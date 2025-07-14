/'Game-changer on battlefield': What are Germany’s Taurus missiles? Here's why Ukraine keeps asking for them

Germany has once again refused to send its long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, despite ongoing Russian air attacks and renewed appeals from Kyiv. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the decision in an interview with the Financial Times published on 13 July, saying, “Germany would not deliver its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite a wave of recent Russian air attacks and a renewed request from Kyiv.”

The decision comes after Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on 1 July that Berlin was still considering the request. Kyiv has long pushed for the missile as the war with Russia continues.

What is the Taurus missile?

The Taurus is a long-range cruise missile jointly developed by Germany’s MBDA Deutschland and Sweden’s Saab Bofors Dynamics. It was first manufactured in 1998. This missile can accurately hit targets up to 500 kilometres (about 310 miles) away. That’s a significantly greater range than most of the long-range missiles Ukraine has received from Western allies so far.

It is designed to strike key infrastructure, including underground bunkers, ammunition depots, and ships, using a powerful warhead capable of penetrating hardened targets. It can also navigate long distances without needing GPS.

Why does Ukraine want Taurus missiles?

While Ukraine already uses long-range weapons supplied by the US and UK, it believes Taurus would be the most powerful missile yet in its arsenal. With its stealth technology and ability to hit faraway targets with precision, the missile is seen as a potential game-changer on the battlefield, especially in striking behind Russian lines.

Taurus missile specifications:

• Range: Up to 500 km (310 miles)

• Speed: Close to Mach 1

• Technology: Precision-guidance and stealth features

• Payload: Weighs 1,400 kg and can pierce fortified targets

• Targets: Command centres, ports, bridges, ships, and bunkers

What is Germany’s position on supplying Taurus, Patriot air defence systems?

Aside from denying the supply of Taurus to Kyiv, Germany also said that it won't be able to offer more US-made Patriot air defence systems. Pistorius said Berlin had already sent three Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine between 2023 and 2024, but could not offer more.

“We only have six left in Germany. Two had been lent to Poland and at least one was always unavailable due to maintenance or training. That’s really too few, especially considering the NATO capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can’t give any more,” he said.

Still, Pistorius left the door open to discussing the purchase of two additional Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine during a meeting with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on 14 July.

How might Russia react if Germany changes its mind?

Russia has warned that long-range weapons used by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would be seen as a serious escalation. After Merz’s election win in April, he said he was open to sending Taurus missiles. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said any Taurus strike would mean Germany was directly involved in the war.