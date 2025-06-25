/‘Zelensky wants it’: What is Patriot missile? Trump plans to send 'most advanced' US air defence system to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 25) said he is considering sending additional Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, calling them “100% effective” in combat situations.

“We’re going to see if we can make some available. You know, they’re very hard to get,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in The Hague. He was responding to questions about whether Washington would send more air defence help to Kyiv. Trump added, “We were supplying them to Israel, and they’re very effective, 100% effective. Hard to believe how effective.”

Ukraine wants more Patriots as missile attacks increase

The announcement came after a closed-door meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said that the Patriots were at the top of Kyiv’s list of military requests. “They do want that more than any other thing,” he said. Although Zelensky did bring up air defence, it was unclear if Trump meant sending more missiles or full Patriot batteries.

The US-built Patriot systems are currently critical in defending Ukrainian cities from incoming Russian ballistic missiles, which have intensified in recent weeks.

What is the Patriot missile system?

The Patriot, short for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is the US Army’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system. It can intercept tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and modern aircraft across all altitudes and in all weather conditions.

The system is combat-tested and has been used by the US and its allies for decades. It first saw action during the 1991 Gulf War and was also used during the 2003 Iraq invasion.

Who uses it?

Apart from the United States, several other countries operate the Patriot system, including Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and more. In recent years, countries like Poland, Sweden, Romania, and Taiwan have also acquired the system to boost their defences.

Key features of the Patriot air defence system

• Mobile system: Includes radar units, command and control stations, power generators, and missile launchers, all mounted on trucks.

• Advanced tracking: Uses a track-via-missile (TVM) guidance system, which receives midcourse correction signals from the ground.

• Range and altitude: Depending on the version, Patriot interceptors can hit targets up to 160 km away and at altitudes of over 24 km.

• Radar reach: The system’s radar can detect targets over 150 km away.