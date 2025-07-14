/Zelensky announces Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyryden as Ukraine's new PM

As the prospects for an end to war with Russia becomes murkier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as Ukraine's new PM. Taking to X Zelensky wrote, "We are launching a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine. I have invited Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and to significantly upgrade its work."

"I look forward to presenting the new government's action program in the near future," he further wrote.

The decision by Zelensky comes at a time when diplomatic efforts to end the war has not yielded much results and Ukraine now seeks to revive its cash-strapped economy.

Svyrydenko's appointment will have to be approved by parliament, which has largely sided by Zelensky in most matters since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Who is Yulia Svyrydenko

Svyrydenko, 39, is an economist by training and has been the deputy prime minister of Ukraine since 2021. She played a major role in negotiating a minerals deal with the United States recently.

She has also served as the minister of economic development and trade and deputy head of the office of the president.

Zelensky contemplating new ambassador to US

Zelensky is also contemplating a new ambassador to Washington. Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is the likely choice as said by the Ukrainian president last week.