/Anurag Kashyap calls out T-series for underpaying him for the music of Dev D, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, who has delivered several cult classics, has taken a dig at the renowned music label T-Series. He has alleged that the series, which prefers only celebrity-driven content instead of quality music, has called out the music company and revealed that he has been underpaid for his films- Gulaal, Dev D, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Anurag Kashyap blasts T-Series for not valuing music

In an interaction with The Juggernaut, director Anurag Kashyap lashed out at T-Series and its owner, Bhushan Kumar. He said, “If Bhushan Kumar is not buying it, then it is good music. If T-Series is not buying it, it is great music. T-Series doesn't buy good music at a good price.”

He has also said that the music of his films, including Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Gulaal, is still on the favourite list of fans, but T-Series paid him a nominal amount in return. In addition, as per Kashyap, they have learned a lot of music from these films, but I did not get anything special. They only pay for star power, not the quality of music. Eventually, he got the majority of the money for the film Bombay Velvet, but the irony was that the audience did not like the music of that film much.

Anurag Kashyap's rise to stardom

Anurag Kashyap got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma's crime drama Satya in 1998 and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues. He then went on to direct Black Friday in 2004, a film based on the namesake book by Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings.

He gained recognition after releasing the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur, which received critical acclaim and moderate box office success and is considered a cult classic film.