England triumphed over India in the third Test of this five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series at the Lord’s, taking a 2-1 lead. The hosts defended an under-par total of 192 on day five, dismissing India on 170 to win the match by 22 runs. Captain Ben Stokes stood out with the ball in hand, picking up three wickets, the same as Brydon Carse, with the returning Jofra Archer hogging all the limelight with his impactful dismissals, including removing two attacking batters in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant in the second innings. The Old Trafford in Manchester will host the fourth Test starting Wednesday (Jul 23).

India began day five having lost four wickets for 58, including their captain, Shubman Gill, late on the previous day. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease, the visitors hoped for a shot at history, but Archer had different plans. Bowling on the middle-leg stump to Pant, who was batting with an injured hand, worked in England’s favour. Archer and Stokes made him play that line before the ace quick bowled a Jaffa to break his off stump, and with that, Team India’s hope of winning back-to-back Tests at the Lord’s.

KL Rahul followed him soon after, thanks to an incoming cutter from Stokes that trapped him in front on 39. Just when the Indian fans were processing what happened with their best bet, Archer removed Washington Sundar, caught & bowled on a four-ball duck. With seven down for 82 and more than a hundred needed, India was staring at an embarrassing defeat.

Some partnership, but not enough



Ravindra Jadeja, one of India’s batters in form, took control of the innings alongside another technically sound all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy. The pair stood their ground and made English bowlers work hard for the wickets. Although they kept India alive in the chase with a steady stand, Chris Woakes broke their partnership just at the stroke of lunch, dismissing Reddy, caught behind on 13.



Down to Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, the pair gave the toughest fight to the Poms, forcing them to use every tactic under their sleeve. However, after more than an hour-long battle, Stokes removed Bumrah off a bouncer on five off 54 balls, leaving Jadeja with Mohammed Siraj.

The pair showed resistance till the end, especially Jadeja, who batted across two sessions to keep India’s hopes alive. On the other hand, Siraj pushed above this weight with the bat, playing 30 balls for his incredible four, only to get out to injured Shoaib Bashir in an unlucky manner.

Siraj’s dismissal broke a million hearts as India lost the game inside the final session.

