Jadeja, Bumrah create partnership history for 9th wicket for India in Lord's loss vs England

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah stitched the biggest fourth innings ninth wicket partnership against in England in a Test. The duo added 35 runs during the day 5 (Jul 14) of the Lord's Test when India were 112/8 at lunch and still 81 runs short of the target. The record, before Jadeja and Bumrah, was with Kiran More and Sanjeev Sharma who had added 25 runs in the fourth innings of a 1990 Test at the same venue. India, however, lost the match in the end by 22 runs in an anti-climatic finish.

The partnership was broken when Bumrah tried one too many pull shots and was finally caught by Chris Woakes off Ben Stokes - leaving India 46 runs short of the target and only wicket in hand. Jadeja then added 23 runs with Mohammed Siraj for the last wicket in 80 balls - frustrating England to core. With only 23 runs needed, Siraj defended an innocuous looking delivery from Shoaib Bashir but it rolled on to the stumps strongly enough to dislodge a bail. England were jubilant immediately and Siraj was on his haunches in the end of the match which went into the final session on a final day.

Earlier, India started the they at 58/4 and needing 135 runs more to win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series. India's plans, however, were derailed quickly as England struck thrice in a short span, leaving them 82/7 in less 25 overs. Nitish Reddy then joined Jadeja as the duo added 30 runs for the eight wicket in nearly 15 overs before Reddy was dismissed at the stroke of lunch.