/In series dominated by batters, Indian bowlers achieve RARE Test record first time since 1955

The third innings of the Lord's Test - England's second of the match - was the first time a team scored less than 300 runs in an innings during the ongoing India vs England Test series. England were bowled out for 192 and the innings included seven batters getting the wickets tumbled - the most by India in a Test innings. During England's first innings, Indian bowlers had bowled five batters - making it a total of 12 bowleds for them in the Test - also the highest for them. It was back in 1955 when New Zealand had scored 12 or more bowleds in a Test - 13 against England in Dunedin.

Out of 12 bowleds Indian bowlers managed in the Test, Jasprit Bumrah managed six of them - four in first innings and two in second. Mohammed Siraj managed one in England's second innings while Akash Deep bowled one in first innings. Spinner Washington Sundar, who cracked the game open on day 4 (Jul 13), took rest of the four wickets by bowling batters out. England's second innings at Lord's is also the first time India have dismissed seven batters as bowled - going past their previous record of six bowled against Australia in 1948 Adelaide Test.