/From 88 to 607 - Shubman Gill is now India's batter in a Test series in England

Shubman Gill is leading the Indian Test side for the first time and he's enjoying the responsibility with the form of his life. The Indian skipper has already scored 607 runs in three Tests of the series - the most by an Indian batter in England. The previous best of 602 was by Rahul Dravid in four Tests back in 2002 when India drew the series 1-1. Gill has two Tests and four innings more to add to his tally and may be go past Yashasvi Jaiswal's 712-run record for most runs by an Indian in a Test series vs England at home or away.

Also Read - Under par Stokes while batting first time now struggling in 2nd attempt as well

As skipper, Gill's already past Virat Kohli's record of 593 runs in a series in England and took four innings less to do so. Kohli's 655 runs in home series against England is also well within Gill's reach and he needs just 85 runs more to go past it. Gill's three hundreds in six innings he had played are also joint most along with Rahul Dravid who had scored three tons twice in a series in England - in 2002 and 2011.

Before the ongoing series, Gill had played three Tests in England - two World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021 and 2023 to go with a Test against the home side in 2022. He had scored just 88 runs in those three Tests across six innings and with no fifties and a highest of 28. In comparison, Gill scored 147 runs in his first innings of the tour and then scored 269 & 161 in two innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.