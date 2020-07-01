Top 10 world news today: Trump insults world leaders, Russia's new amendment and more

China eyes July 20-25 launch for Mars rover

China's first Mars rover is set to be launched later this month. The Tianwen-1 Mars rover is scheduled to blast off from Hainan island, off China's south coast, between July 20 - 25, according to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre.

Trump 'disparaged' global leaders, called Germany's Merkel 'stupid'

Trump card that keeps giving: US president allegedly humiliated world leaders on call, called Germany's Merkel 'stupid'

Global tourism stands to lose up to $3.3 trillion from COVID-19: UN study

Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the United States standing to lose the most, according to a UN study published on Wednesday.

US private hiring rebounds, adding 2.4 mn jobs in June

Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of life in June, hiring 2.4 million workers, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday.

US creates force to protect monuments amid anti-racism protests

The US Department of Homeland Security announce a special new task force Wednesday to protect historic monuments across the country, some of which have come under attack for glorifying the country's racist past.

Over 73% people voted in favour of constitutional amendments in Russia, initial reviews suggest

Initial results of the voting on constitutional amendments in Russia have revealed that nearly 73 per cent of the voters have backed the potential changes.

Turkey determined to control social media platforms, Erdogan says

Ankara strictly polices social media content, especially during periods such as military operations and the current coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong police arrest nearly 200 in first protest under new security law

Beijing unveiled the details of the much-anticipated law late on Tuesday after weeks of uncertainty. Critics say the legislation is aimed at snuffing out dissent.

UK extends immigration rights to Hong Kongers on 23rd anniversary of city's handover

Even before the law was formalised, the UK had promised assistance to Hong Kongers if China went ahead with the legislation

US is hoping for an in-person G7 summit in late August, say Japanese sources

In response, Japan told the United States that its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be willing to attend the summit if it were to be held in late August.