US is hoping for an in-person G7 summit in late August, say Japanese sources

The United States has told Japan that it wants to organise an in-person Group of Seven leaders’ summit in late August, according to a Reuters report.

In response, Japan told the United States that its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be willing to attend the summit if it were to be held in late August.

US President Donald Trump decided in May to postpone the summit to September or later expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Although it is not clear why the event would be held earlier than September, opinion polls show clear signs of erosion of Trump’s electoral support since the coronavirus outbreak.

The G7 groups the United States, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada, and the European Union also attends.