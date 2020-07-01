Trump 'disparaged' global leaders, called Germany's Merkel 'stupid' on the phone

In a series of explosive details emerging from US President Donald Trump’s current tenure, his close aides believed that Trump was a danger to national security after sitting in on his phone calls with other world leaders.

The classified calls, obtained by CNN, asserts how important figures in his administration including former national security adviser John Bolton, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson felt that Trump was “delusional” after seeing him deal with other leaders.

According to the report, Trump, in conversation with former British Prime Minister Theresa May referred to her as “a fool”, and even called her a coward in how she dealt with the Brexit crisis, NATO, and heavily criticised her immigration policy.

Additionally, he also told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she was “stupid”, and accused her of being paid by the Russians. CNN’s report also highlighted that Merkel kept her calm during the calls, and the German administration was highly concerned about the way Trump addressed Merkel. However, she kept her composure and always retorted with facts, to Trump’s dismay.



US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019 | AFP



The sources describe his verbal communications with May and Merkel as “near-sadistic”, whereby he “demeaned and denigrated” them. It got so bad that access to the phone calls between Merkel and Trump was put under high scrutiny and was limited to only her immediate aides.

As per the report, Merkel’s rebuttal of the attacks against her were claim, “like water off a duck’s back”. However, he was able to intimidate May, who got “flustered and nervous” after Trump’s remarks. The source told CNN, “he intimidated her and meant to”.

It was owing to such “problematic calls” that Merkel had to limit access to the calls.

The report also mentioned other world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former allegedly reached out to him multiple times in a bid to convince him to change his stance on policies, especially concerning the environment. However, he also “bullied and disparaged” them.

Additionally, Trump remained friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Erdogan. In fact, he boasted about his victories as US president to Putin, who according to the sources, was always one step ahead of Trump. He also played down and insulted former US presidents like Obama and Bush, and claimed responsibility for getting US economy booming.

Many close aides also alleged that Trump came to meetings with other leaders unprepared, which worried his close circle.

Trump is currently under fire after Bolton released a book which claimed that he sought favours from Beijing, and that he put his own presidency over the US’ national interests when engaging with world leaders.