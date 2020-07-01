White House press secretary mocked after saying Trump is 'most informed person'

WION Web Team Washington, United States Jul 01, 2020, 05.41 AM(IST)

Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing Photograph:( Twitter )

Kayleigh made the statement in response to backlash Trump has received over his professed ignorance of an alleged Russian program to pay the Taliban bounties for killing US troops.

People made fun of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she said that although Trump ''does not read'' he is the ''most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to facing threats''.

Kayleigh was trolled by Twiiter users who were skeptical of the defense of Trump.

The New York Times, citing two unnamed officials, reported the president had received a written briefing about the bounties at the end of February, undercutting his assertion that he was not told of the threat.

Democrats demanded more information from intelligence officials earlier Tuesday, as questions have been raised about Trump's degree of involvement with sensitive files and the attention he pays to the confidential documents sent to him.

The White House said Monday the claim had been kept from Trump because the intelligence underpinning it was unverified.

