Top 10 world news today: China targeted Americans, Moderna vaccine's safety, and more

As Brazil launched an accusation on China over being ambiguous on coronavirus vaccine emergency use, Moderna assured complete safety from the vaccine. China, on the other hand, was busy denying accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang's cotton farms.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows 'no specific safety concerns', says US FDA

Moderna is the second vaccine the FDA has considered, behind one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech, which was authorized last week.

China denies reports of forced labour in Xinjiang's cotton farms

The Centre for Global Policy in its report said: "Evidence shows that in 2018, three Uighur regions alone mobilized at least 570,000 persons into cotton-picking operations."

Face shields and visors can spread coronavirus: Study

While these visors and shields are more comfortable, the plain-designed medical/surgical masks or the thick-clothed masks are better equipped to protect.

French police protest against Emmanuel Macron's security bill

These protests were organised to denounce Macron's recent hit at the local police alleging them of being harsher and questioning their policing.

Brazil accuses China of being ambiguous on vaccine emergency use

CoronaVac, produced by the Chinese private laboratory Sinovac in collaboration with the Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo, has been the subject of heated political debate in Brazil.

Scientists develop coronavirus risk calculator to determine who should get vaccine first

The coronavirus mortality risk calculator assesses its results by analysing sociodemographic and pre-existing conditions for the population in a country.

Boko Haram claims responsibility for abducting hundreds of students in Nigeria

'I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,' a voice recording from Boko Haram claimed.

Takahiro Shiraishi: Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death for nine murders

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, dubbed the "Twitter killer", was arrested in 2017 after body parts were found in his flat.

China targeted Americans via Caribbean phone networks: Report

In 2018, two major mobile networks - China Mobile and China Unicom targeted US mobile users in significant volumes, the Threat Intelligence Report said.

Post COVID choices can hinder human progress: UN Report

Coronavirus pandemic has massively affected millions of lives all around the world and has led to major food and humanitarian crisis.