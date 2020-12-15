Face shields and visors can spread coronavirus: Study

In a report published by the researchers of Florida Atlantic University has claimed that people wearing face masks and shields may not be as safe as they assume.

The researchers used vertical and horizontal laser sheets to track the tiny droplets of water with glycerin and found that the droplets spread from a hollow mannequin head which was fitted with a plastic face shield and a breathing valve on it. While the face shield was able to initially block the droplets while moving forward, the expelled droplets moved around the visor and spread across a wider area.

For the mask with a fitted valve for breathing, "a large number of droplets pass through the exhale valve unfiltered, which make it ineffective in stopping the spread the COVID-19 virus if the person wearing the mask is infected," the report said.

This research has proved that while these face shields and visors are more comfortable and advertised to be safer, the droplets can easily move around the surface and spread across.

It was, through experiments, concluded that while these visors and shields are more comfortable, the plain-designed medical/surgical masks or the thick-clothed masks are better equipped to protect people from getting infected by the novel coronavirus through others — or affecting others.

This study has come out as the world is turning towards the approved coronavirus vaccines with a second wave of the deadly taking over numerous countries all over the world.