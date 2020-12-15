Boko Haram claims responsibility for abducting hundreds of students in Nigeria

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of students from northwestern Nigeria from a school.

The Islamist group sent a voice recorded message to the news agency AFP, like previous messages, and claimed responsibility of the abduction. "I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina," the recording revealed.

"We carried out the Katsina attack for the religion of Allah to be supreme and to debase unbelief, because western education is not Islamic and what is taught is not sanctioned by Allah and the Prophet," he continued.

Aminu Bello Masari, the Governor of Katsina State took to Twitter to give updates about the rescue mission of the children. "The abductors of our Children have made contacts with the Government and talks are ongoing to ensure their safety and return to their respective families."

He also revealed the location of their hiding place has also been identified and the security forces are in contact with the abductors, trying to negotiate a deal. "The security agencies deployed for rescue operations have also informed us that they have located their position," he added.

— Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) December 14, 2020

As of now, the total tally of the missing children has not been made clear. As per Military spokesman General John Enenche spokesman, nearly 333 students have been reported missing.

A group of men, heavily armed, raided an all-boys Government Science Secondary School in the town of Kankara on Friday and abducted hundreds of children which added to the recent violent attacks by the group in the areas of Niger.