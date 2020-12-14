Boko Haram claims responsibility of murdering 27 villagers in Niger

Nigeria's Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the bloody attack that was unleashed on a village in neighbouring Niger on the weekend.

This attack took place on Saturday and left at least 27 villagers dead and several other critically injured on Toumour in the Diffa region, said a senior local official.

Also read| 20 Boko Haram terrorists killed as Nigerian troops repel attack: Army

Through a video message sent exclusively to the news agency, AFP, Boko Haram claimed responsibility of one of the deadliest attacks in the region. "We hereby inform the world that we are responsible for the attack in the town of Diffa in Niger Republic yesterday," the video said.

The message was delivered by a jihadist fighter who was clad in military camouflage with his face swathed in a turban, AFP reported. Speaking in the regional language Hausa, he claimed, "We carried out the attack with the power of Allah and His help."

Also read| Hundreds of students feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school

These attacks took place a few hours before the municipal and regional elections were scheduled to take place in Niger on Sunday. The Islamist group, which is led by elusive leader Abubakar Shekau, has been actively revolting against the authorities by carrying out such deadly attacks and killing villagers in cold blood.

The attack, which is one of many in the recent months, will not be the last one, the group has claimed. Boko Haram has warned Christians that they will be more of such attacks, especially before Christmas.

WATCH|

This attack, which lasted almost three hours, led to massive destruction, in addition to the loss of lives. Nearly 1,000 houses and numerous vehicles were burnt down and the central market, too, was destroyed by being set on fire, the locals reported.

"Nearly 60 percent of the village has been destroyed," an elected local official revealed to AFP on condition of anonymity.