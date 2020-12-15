Post COVID choices can hinder human progress: UN Report

The latest report by UN development programme (UNDP) has warned about a major possible hindrance in human progress post-COVID-19 if the governments make poor choices.

Coronavirus pandemic has massively affected millions of lives all around the world and has led to major food and humanitarian crisis. Although, with the arrival of the vaccines, things are looking a bit on a brighter side now. However, experts believe the vaccine might not be the end of this crisis.

ALso read| New material can store solar energy for months... and even years!

Pedro Conceição, the director of the UNDP and lead author of its latest human development report has claimed the crisis can turn into a prolonged hindrance of human development if governments make poor choices, especially immediately after the pandemic.

He took an aim at the various allocation of resources being made by governments and warned this can negatively affect societies all around the world. "We are mobilising unprecedented fiscal resources to deal with the pandemic, and we can choose to make allocations in ways that add to inequalities, or in ways that reduce pressure on the planet," he said.

Also read| UK PM urges using scientific advances to battle climate change

The report talks about how these choices will, and are, affecting climate change. "The consequences are before our eyes. Climate change may seem remote to some people, but it is happening already, we see the evidence. We have no time to spare," he said, and reminded that choices are being made every second.

He reminded that when one talks about human development, one's health, education, policies, and living standard is majorly counted as a part of it. However, he also added that now it is high time material consumption and carbon footprints are also analysed to correctly determine the usage of resources and its impact on climate.

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN secretary general’s envoy for youth also utilised this opportunity to raise concerns about the growing pressure on the youth. "While humanity has achieved incredible things, it is clear that we have taken our planet for granted," he said.

WATCH|

"Across the world young people have spoken up, recognising that these actions put our collective future at risk. We need to transform our relationship with the planet – to make energy and material consumption sustainable," Wickramanayake added.

The lead author also pointed out the role the new policies can have and urged government to chalk out their plans accordingly. "Human development from now on is about making choices that are good for people and planet," he concluded.