Top 10 world news: South Africa to provide diplomatic immunity to Putin, Nvidia enters $1 tn club, and more

Dispelling the cloud of confusion around the upcoming BRICS summit in August, South Africa made it clear that it will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin and provide diplomatic immunity to all the participants. The Russian president, who is expected to attend the summit in August, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in relation to the Ukrainian invasion. Meanwhile, semiconductor company Nvidia has entered the elite trillion-dollar club, betting huge on the Artificial Intelligence revolution. Also in the list, a top Chinese scientist has suggested not to write off the Covid cab leak theory and instead revive the debate around the origins of the deadly plague.

South Africa won’t arrest Vladimir Putin, to provide diplomatic immunity during BRICS event South Africa said it will be providing diplomatic immunity to all the participants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, arriving in the country to take part in BRICS-related events.

Artificial Intelligence powers Nvidia to $1 trillion market cap Nvidia is now one of the five trillion dollar companies in the world. The Santa Clara, California-headquartered chipmaker became the first in the sector to achieve a $1 trillion market capitalisation on Tuesday.

Top Chinese scientist says don't rule out Covid lab leak theory A former top Chinese government scientist has said that Covid lab leak theory should not be ruled out, as he again tried to revive the debate over the origins of the virus.

Yet another shooting in US claims one life; Memorial Day weekend death toll rises to 17 In yet another shooting in the United States, six people were shot, one fatally. The latest shooting incident took place in Charleston County, South Carolina, just as the Memorial Day weekend drew to a close on Monday night.

In a major win for the LGBTQIA+ community in Japan, a court has ruled that the nation's insistence on not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

Malaysia seizes Chinese vessel suspected of looting metal from British WW2 warship grave Malaysia has detained a Chinese vessel accused of looting two British World War 2 era shipwrecks. Malaysian authorities were tipped off by fishermen and divers last month about the presence of a foreign vessel off the Malaysian coast in the South China Sea.

‘Unruly passenger’ assaults crew member on board Air India flight, handed over to authorities Air India handed over an “unruly passenger” to security officials on May 29 after he verbally abused and harassed a crew member on board the AI882 flight from Goa to Delhi.

India is an important partner and key ally of Nepal, Foreign Minister NP Saud to WION Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad (NP) Saud says India and Nepal are bound by shared history and culture, and the relationship between the two shouldn’t be viewed through the narrow prism of neighbour or trade ties.

IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming lauds Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning knock, says 'today he repaid that faith' Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has praised the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja after he helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the hours of Monday, May 30 morning.