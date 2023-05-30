South Africa won’t arrest Vladimir Putin, to provide diplomatic immunity during BRICS event

South Africa said it will be providing diplomatic immunity to all the participants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, arriving in the country to take part in BRICS-related events.

The Russian president, who is expected to attend the summit in August, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in relation to the Ukrainian invasion. The South African leadership had extended the invitation to Putin.

Being a member of the ICC, South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin if he attends the event.

However, the African country on Tuesday indicated that the 70-year-old would be protected by diplomatic immunity, which the government said is routine.

“This is a standard conferment of immunities that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa irrespective of the level of participation,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperations said in the official notice said on Tuesday, reports Bloomberg.

The notice signed on May 19 and gazetted on May 22 states that Putin and his international counterparts will be granted immunities and privileges provided in terms of Section 6(1)(a) as per the Diplomatic Immunity and Privileges Act.

International Court warrant against Putin; South Africa due to host BRICS summit

“The immunities are for the conference and not for specific individuals. They are meant to protect the conference and its attendees from the jurisdiction of the host country for the duration of the conference.”

From June 1-2, foreign ministers from the bloc, encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will gather in the capital Cape Town, a Government Gazette published on Monday stated.

Following this, another BRICS-related event is scheduled to take place between August 22 and August 24 during which the heads of state of these countries will meet.

Russia says Putin will attend BRICS meet

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday announced that Russia will participate in the BRICS summit at an “appropriate level”.

"Russia will take part in this summit at a proper level," he said, while responding to a question about whether Putin will participate in the summit in South Africa, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Peskov, however, did not give further details.

"Russia attributes great importance to the development of this integration format," the Kremlin Spokesman said, referring to BRICS.

South Africa’s stand

During an interview with BBC last month, South Africa's ruling party, ANC's Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, asserted that they will not arrest Putin if he ever visits South Africa, adding that he is a head of the state.

The interview aired nearly two months after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March.

In the interview, Mbalula stood firm in his position and said that it would not yield to external pressure, including from Western nations.

Mbalula also called out what he perceived as hypocrisy from the West, especially citing Iraq and Afghanistan.

He pointed out the alleged war crimes committed by Western countries like Britain and the United States and wondered why their leaders had not faced such consequences.

