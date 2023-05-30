Yet another shooting in US claims one life; Memorial Day weekend death toll rises to 17

In yet another shooting in the United States, six people were shot, one fatally. The latest shooting incident took place in Charleston County, South Carolina, just as the Memorial Day weekend drew to a close on Monday night. A CBS News report quoting the sheriff's office reports that no arrests have been made at the moment.

The shooting happened around 9:50 pm local time near a nightclub. As per the Sherrif office spokesperson, Andrew Knapp deputies found one person slumped inside a vehicle at the scene. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people were injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. As per Knapp, their condition is stable and their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details of the shooting are available at the moment.

This is not an isolated incident of shooting. During the Memorial Day weekend, the United States witnessed multiple shootings across the country. Memorial day shootings More than a dozen people, 16 to be exact, were gunned down in a spate of shootings across the nation. Additionally, dozens were injured in the gun violence incidents.

The shootings happened in eight states across America. Among the affected states are Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New Mexico. Biker rally "rolling shootout" In Red River, New Mexico, three individuals died, while five others, according to local media reports, were injured. The shooting, as per the news agency AFP, occurred at around 5 pm during an annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally that drew approximately 20,000 bikers to the small town near Taos, a popular skiing destination.

Apart from the said biker rally, as per a NBC News report beaches, and high schools were the places specifically targeted by the gunmen. The dead include victims of various ages, ranging from teenagers to those in their 60s. Baltimore scuffle turns deadly In Baltimore, Maryland, an argument between two men led to gunfire, which injured five people, around 3.30 pm (local time) on Friday, officials told NBC News.

The victims, who haven’t been identified, suffered non-threatening injuries, and the police said that they are searching for the suspected gunman.

Three people were injured, two seriously, in Garden Grove, California, on Saturday evening, in a shooting at Hot Restaurant and Lounge. Garden Grove Police Sgt. Nick Jensen said the gunman got into an argument before opening fire. America's gun violence epidemic The long weekend violence is just a small example growing gun menace threatening American society.

In the last three years, there have been more than 600 mass shootings each, almost two a day on average, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This year alone, there have been more than 200 mass shootings across the US. The figures include shootings that happen in homes and in public places.

(With inputs from agencies)

