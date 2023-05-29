Over 16 people killed, dozens injured during Memorial Day weekend shootings across US

More than 16 people were gunned down and dozens injured in a spate of shootings reported across the United States during Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New Mexico were among the eight cities where gun violence and other incidents were reported.

Beaches, high schools and motorcycle rallies, were the place specifically targeted by the gunmen, with victims ranging from teenagers to those in their 60s, NBC News reported.

Chicago was the first site where the shooting was recorded on Friday afternoon. CCTV cameras caught a confrontation between two groups of people on Chicago's North Avenue Beach. The skirmish led to gunshots but no injuries.

Though there were no casualties during Friday’s shooting, more than eight people were killed and at least 32 others wounded as of Sunday in multiple unrelated incidents, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In Baltimore, Maryland, an argument between two men led to gunfire, which injured five people, around 3.30 pm (local time) on Friday, officials told NBC News.

The victims, who haven’t been identified, suffered non-threatening injuries, and the police said that they are searching for the suspected gunman. Gun violence in eight cities Elsewhere, three people were killed and five more were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday. The shooting broke out between motorcyclists at about 5 pm.

By the end of the day, the New Mexico State Police arrested all the involved and secured the incident site, It also declared that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Mayor Linda Calhoun said that all of those involved were members of biker gangs. Gun violence in US: At least 160 shooting incidents in 2023 as mass shootings on rise In Mesa, Arizona, 20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested in connection with multiple shootings that happened between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, according to a Mesa Police Department press release.

Byers is accused of killing four people and injuring one person. It was not immediately clear if Byers had retained an attorney for comment, NBC News reported.

In Seattle, Washington, police were called to Roxbury Lanes Casino after receiving reports that shots had been fired. Three people were injured, but the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear. Police had yet to arrest a suspect as of Monday morning.

Three people were injured, two seriously, in Garden Grove, California, on Saturday evening, in a shooting at Hot Restaurant and Lounge. Garden Grove Police Sgt. Nick Jensen said the gunman got into an argument before opening fire.

The long weekend violence is just a small example growing gun menace threatening the American society.

In the last three years, there have been more than 600 mass shootings each, almost two a day on average, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This year alone, there have been more than 200 mass shootings across the US. The figures include shootings that happen in homes and in public places.

(With inputs from agencies)