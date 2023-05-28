'Rolling shootout' at biker rally in New Mexico kills three, injures five

A shooting incident that took place during a biker rally in Red River, New Mexico, has claimed the lives of of at least three individuals while five others, according to local media reports, were injured. The shooting as per news agency AFP occurred at around 5 pm during an annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally that drew approximately 20,000 bikers to the small town near Taos, a popular skiing destination.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun confirmed the fatalities and injuries in a video interview with Questa Del Rio News.

She also mentioned that authorities had arrested a number of suspects, but did not disclose the specific gangs believed to be involved.

Mayor Calhoun said that no law enforcement officers, first responders, or local residents were harmed during the shooting.

"No law enforcement, no first responders were injured. No local people were injured... It was a gang-related incident," she said, adding that "the shooters have all been apprehended."

While the exact details are still not known, the Taos News reported that a law enforcement officer referred to the incident as a "rolling shootout" involving the Banditos — a Motorcycle Club and "someone else".

Eddie Cook, a witness interviewed by the local ABC affiliate KOAT, described the chaotic scene with people running and screaming as gunshots rang out.

"There were people running by where we were standing, screaming, 'There's shooting down there,'" he said.

"As everybody was running by, then I heard the gunshots," added the witness.

In response to the shooting, the mayor of Taos implemented a curfew from 10 pm to 4 am. To maintain public safety and control the situation in the aftermath of the incident, as per Taos News, the sale of alcohol has also been prohibited.

