US: 7-year-old sets home on fire with parents sleeping inside, arrested

Police arrested a 7-year-old child who was charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set his parents' house ablaze while they kept sleeping inside, reported CBS News. The incident was reported in Jackson County, which is around 40 miles northwest of Charleston. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department in West Virgina posted a picture of the home engulfed in fire on Facebook. In its post, the department stated that the child had set the house on fire intentionally while his parents were inside. Two people suffered minor burns in the house, but everyone present inside the home survived, stated the police. The child was taken into custody by the authorities and was charged with first-degree arson.

Speaking the incident, the police department wrote, ''This evening a 7-year-old juvenile is in custody and charged with 1st-degree arson after the family home was intentionally set ablaze with the parents asleep inside. Minor burn injuries occurred to two individuals, but everyone made it out of the home alive. No further information will be released regarding the investigation because of the sensitive nature of the case. Special thanks go out this evening to the responding volunteer fire departments and the WV State Fire Marshal's Office.''

Stepfather suspected of child abuse

The department next day stated that the stepfather of the child was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. According to a report published in USA Today, investigators believed the child, who committed arson, was being abused by the stepfather.



In a Facebook post, the department wrote, ''Aaron Hufford, age 38 of Sandyville, WV and stepfather to the 7-year-old suspect from yesterday's 1st Degree Arson event, has been arrested for Child Abuse of the same 7-year-old. The thorough investigation continues with Detective Seth Fisher and Detective Gary Baldwin leading the way. No further details will be provided at this time.''



Authorities stated that the information released by them is being limited ''because of the sensitive nature of the case.''



In West Virginia, police can levy charges against children by criminal complaint or by citation, but the rules for arresting juveniles differ from state to state.