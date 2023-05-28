Police arrest parents after 7 kids found living with caged rats, faeces

Two parents were arrested by the police in Pennsylvania, United States after the authorities discovered seven children living in what they termed as “unsanitary” and “unsafe living conditions”, which included faeces on the floor of the home and caged rats.

The police reached the house after someone reported on April 23 about three children who were seen entering an abandoned trailer in West Rockhill Township, located 40 miles north of Philadelphia, as per a police affidavit filed on May 19.



When the children were found by the police, they spoke to their parents and sent them back to their home which was next to the abandoned trailer.



In the house, the police officers observed “deplorable living conditions” and found a refrigerator which was secured using a padlock.



The mother, identified as Crystal Robertson, said to police that the refrigerator was locked because the children were “'stealing’ everything and referred to the children as ‘garbage disposals with legs',” as per the police affidavit. The police stated that the parents are facing felony charges.

Later, when the police officers returned to the home for a report with Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency, they found four more children inside the house.



In one of the rooms, they discovered approximately two dozen rats in cages, as per the affidavit. They also found faeces on the floor in another area of the house.



“There was also a bad odour… and several bugs,” read the affidavit. They also found “two dogs, two turtles, two rabbits, snakes, toads, and a four-foot reptile”, read the affidavit. Children exhibited social anxiety: police The police took the children into protective custody and sent them to a hospital for receiving medical treatment.



Later, an investigation revealed none of the seven children had gone to school and were lacking basic knowledge, as per the police authorities. The children also exhibited social anxiety, stated the police.

WATCH | Serbia: 8 dead, 13 injured in second mass shooting in two days | World News | WION The government authorities stated that through medical evaluations it was concluded that the children were “clinically underweight and malnourished.”



“Personal hygiene of the children was also found to be concerning, resulting in two of the children having to shave their hair due to severe matting,” as per a news release from the Pennridge Regional Police Department.



“The father, Shane William Robertson, and the mother were charged with seven felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children,” as per the press release issued by the police. “Both posted the requisite 10 per cent of the $10,000 bail amount,” stated police. (With inputs from agencies)

