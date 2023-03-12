Watch: Murder suspect gives the slip to security officials, escapes US courtroom

A murder suspect in Oregon, US, who was about to stand trial gave the slip to the security personnel manning the courtroom. A video of the incident has gone viral.

According to Oregon state law, all of the suspect’s restraints, such as handcuffs and leg shackles, were removed during the jury selection process.

The incident took place on February 28, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office made the video public on Thursday.

Edi Villalobos Jr, 28, was supposed to stand trial for murder and other charges. After entering the courtroom, a cop removed the shackles placed on him. Sensing an opportunity to escape, he dashed down the hallway and out of the courthouse.

“At around 11 am (local time), the court took a break, and restraints were placed back on Villalobos. When the break ended, deputies again removed all restraints from Villalobos, as directed by Oregon Law. Once the restraints were removed, Villalobos ran out of the courtroom and the courthouse,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Un hombre acusado de asesinato escapa corriendo de los juzgados de Oregón



Edi Villalobos Jr. salió corriendo del edificio y fue detenido varias horas después dentro de un armario en un apartamento vacío.👇 pic.twitter.com/MLKTjo6X3V — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) March 11, 2023 ×

According to local media reports, Villalobos was found after two hours of manhunt, hiding in a stranger's apartment, in a closet underneath a blanket. A neighbour had called in 911 to report a break-in, which allowed the police to nab him.

"Deputies entered the apartment and located Villalobos hiding in a closet underneath a blanket," the sheriff said.

He was then taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.

Villalobos is accused of stabbing two people to death on April 10, 2021, according to reports.

Apart from second-degree murder and unlawful use of weapon charges, he now faces two new felony burglary charges and another for escaping custody.

Villalobos will be taken to court on March 21 for a status hearing.

